Indian Super League: Odisha FC part ways with CEO Ashish Shah

Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Odisha FC have parted ways with their Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ashish Shah after his three-year contract with the club came to an end.

Announcing the news, the club said that Ashish is no longer in association with Odisha FC as his deal with them ended after 2019-20 season of the ISL.

Odisha FC president Rohan Sharma thanked Ashish for all the hard work he has done in last few years with the club and showing real integrity and class.

"I would like to thank Ashish for all the hard work he has done for the past three years. It was an absolute pleasure to work with him. He showed real integrity and class through all the ups and downs.I will have many fond memories with Ashish to look back on. Everybody at the club wishes him the best for the future," Rohan said in an official statement.

Ashish, on the other hand, admitted that his past three years with the club have been professionally the most challenging as well as rewarding one.

"I would like to thank the entire Team - Club owners, the Government of Odisha, Colleagues, Players, Coaches and all our External Partners - without whom we couldn’t have succeeded in this complex transition from Delhi to Odisha.The Club has now an excellent base of infrastructure, fans and a sports support ecosystem from which I am sure it will go on to become one of the best run football clubs in India," he added.

On Thursday, Odisha FC had announced that they had roped in Indian wingers Baoringdao Bodo and Laishram Premjit Singh ahead of the seventh edition of the ISL.

The club made a sixth-place finish in the 10-team standings of the ISL last season.