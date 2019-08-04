International Champions Cup: Manchester United beat AC Milan on penalties

Manchester United beat AC Milan 5-4 on penalties after their International Champions Cup match in Cardiff`s Millennium Stadium ended 2-2 in regulation time on Saturday.

United opened the scoring in their final pre-season match through Marcus Rashford, who took advantage of Milan`s high backline to make a run into space to collect Nemanja Matic`s long ball.

The 21-year-old cut back into the box and dribbled past two defenders before firing a right-footed shot past goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma into the bottom corner, with the help of a deflection off Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli`s heel.

However, their lead lasted only 12 minutes when Milan`s high press allowed the Italian side to win the ball back in the final third when United tried to play out from the back.

Matic lost possession a few yards outside his own box and the ball eventually fell to midfielder Suso, who took a shot from range to beat a diving David de Gea and make it 1-1.

The former Liverpool player then created the second goal when he whipped in a cross from a short corner, with Samu Castillejo`s header deflected into the net off United centre back Victor Lindelof.

Substitute Jesse Lingard scored the equaliser, when set up by a through ball from Anthony Martial, with a low shot from an acute angle to send the game into a penalty shootout.

It was all square at 4-4 in the shootout when De Gea saved Daniel Maldini`s effort, after which new recruit Daniel James scored the decisive spot kick to give United the win.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer`s side begin their new Premier League campaign next Sunday when they host Chelsea.