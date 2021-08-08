हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi transfer updates: PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino drops hint on Messi’s arrival, says THIS

Parc des Princes is being reported as the most likely next destination for Messi and Pochettino has done little to play down the ongoing rumours.

Lionel Messi transfer updates: PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino drops hint on Messi’s arrival, says THIS
Lionel Messi (Source: Twitter)

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino propelled the reports of Lionel Messi's possible arrival at the French capital after his team's Ligue 1 opener, stating that "every coach dreams of coaching the best".

The six-times Ballon d'Or winner will not return to the Camp Nou outfit because, FC Barcelona on Friday stated, "financial and structural obstacles" set by La Liga are preventing them from tying him down to a new deal. After 21 years with the Spanish giants, Messi's contract expired in June this year, and is now in search of his new club.

Parc des Princes is being reported as the most likely next destination for Messi and Pochettino has done little to play down the ongoing rumours.

"Messi is one of the best players in history and every coach dreams of coaching the best," Goal.com quoted the Argentine manager after watching PSG open their latest domestic campaign with a 2-1 win at Troyes.

Pochettino added on whether the speculation surrounding Messi's future affected his team at Stade de l'Aube: "The players are professionals. Today, with social networks, everyone has access to information and saw that Lionel Messi would not continue at Barcelona."

"His name has been associated with different clubs. But I believe that the team is professional and has ignored that for this game. And that they will stay focused until the end of the transfer window."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Lionel MessiPSGBarcelonaMauricio Pochettino
Next
Story

Lionel Messi press conference Live streaming: When and Where to watch former Barcelona Legend addressing media Live?

Must Watch

PT15M17S

Badi Behas: Congress' 'stop development idea' for medal?