Live sports make return with Bundesliga Football League

While most of the sporting activities across the globe continue to remain at standstill, Bundesliga will give a much-needed respite to all sports fans when it become the first major European league to resume its matches from Saturday.

After weeks of no live sports and fans missing the usual club rivalries banter and not being able to show allegiance to their favourite teams; live streaming of all the matches of German Football League ‘Bundesliga’ will begin from today.

Disney+ Hotstar VIP will once again be the go-to destination for people looking for an adrenaline rush associated with football.

As the world inches closer to normalcy, Bundesliga is currently the only major league to resume its matches bringing with it renewed spirit of both, club rivalries and camaraderie between players and fans alike.

All Bundesliga matches will be held behind closed doors and no more than 300 people including players and staff will be allowed in the stadium. The League will kick-off with the perennial favourites - Borussia Dortmund taking on rivals Schalke 04, who are currently in the sixth position in the table.

Here is the schedule of the remaining matches:

Date Match Time Saturday, May 16 Borussia Dortmund v/s Schalke 04 7.00 PM FC Augsburg v/s VfL Wolfsburg 7.00 PM Fortuna Düsseldorf v/s SC Paderborn 07 7.00 PM RB Leipzig v/s SC Freiburg 7.00 PM TSG Hoffenheim v/s Hertha Berlin 7.00 PM Eintracht Frankfurt v/s Borussia Monchengladbach 10.00 PM Sunday, May 17 FC Cologne v/s Mainz 7.00 PM FC Union Berlin v/s Bayern Munich 9.30 PM Sunday, May 18 Werder Bremen v/s Bayer Leverkusen 12.00 AM

Earlier this month, the German Football League (DFL) had said that Bundesliga teams will be allowed to use up to five substitutions per match when it restarts on Saturday after the coronavirus stoppage, while teams will be relegated provided the season is completed.

The Bundesliga, which will begin after a two-month break, will continue beyond its re-scheduled finish date of June 30 and into July if necessary,