League Two

Macclesfield Town parts ways with Sol Campbell after eight months

The former England defender, who was appointed on an 18-month deal last November when the club were in the relegation zone, guided the club to safety by the end of the season to ensure they stayed in the English Football League. 

Sol Campbell has left fourth-tier side Macclesfield Town by mutual consent after only eight months in what was his first management position, the League Two club said on Thursday.

The former England defender, who was appointed on an 18-month deal last November when the club were in the relegation zone, guided the club to safety by the end of the season to ensure they stayed in the English Football League. 

"Macclesfield Town provided me with a great beginning in the managerial side of the game, as well as a fantastic learning curve which I am truly grateful for," Campbell said in a statement.

"I would like to thank all the players and staff for their support during my time at the Moss Rose and also all the loyal fans, whose belief at the end of last season ultimately played a tangible role in our success."

Campbell, who played for Tottenham Hotspur and won the Premier League twice with Arsenal, is the first managerial departure across all four tiers in English football this season.

Macclesfield have not yet appointed a successor but said they would make an announcement soon. The club are currently eighth in the standings after two matches and play Northampton Town away on Saturday.

League TwoMacclesfield TownSol CampbellTottenham HotspurArsenal
