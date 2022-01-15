हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Premier League

Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match Live Streaming: When and where to watch CHE vs MAN?

Check the Live streaming and telecast details of Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match to be played on Saturday (January 15).

Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match Live Streaming: When and where to watch CHE vs MAN?
Chelsea vs Manchester City.(Source: Twitter)

Premier League's top two sides Manchester City and Chelsea will lock horns on Saturday (January 15). City will look to increase their 10-point lead and thrash Chelsea's hope for the title in this fixture.

Manager Pep Guardiola will remind the City players that they are facing the European Champions, which they became after beating Chelsea in the Champions League final last year. 

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will look to make it difficult for defending champions because they desperately need a win to stay on the title race.

Also, Chelsea will look to avenge the 1-0 defeat at home when the two sides met in September. However, Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James and Ben Chilwell are unavailable due to injury.

When is the English Premier League match Chelsea vs Liverpool going to be played?

The English Premier League match Chelsea vs Liverpool will be played on Saturday (January 15) from 6:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Manchester City vs Chelsea going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester City vs Chelsea will be played at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Manchester City vs Chelsea?

The English Premier League match Manchester City vs Chelsea will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

How can I live stream the English Premier League match Manchester City vs Chelsea in India?

The English Premier League match Manchester City vs Chelsea will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Premier LeaguechelseaManchester CityCHE vs MAN
Next
Story

Lionel Messi gives update on recovery from COVID, reveals his comeback details

Must Watch

PT6M55S

BSP First List: Mayawati released the first list