Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match Live Streaming: When and where to watch CHE vs MAN?

Premier League's top two sides Manchester City and Chelsea will lock horns on Saturday (January 15). City will look to increase their 10-point lead and thrash Chelsea's hope for the title in this fixture.

Manager Pep Guardiola will remind the City players that they are facing the European Champions, which they became after beating Chelsea in the Champions League final last year.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will look to make it difficult for defending champions because they desperately need a win to stay on the title race.

Also, Chelsea will look to avenge the 1-0 defeat at home when the two sides met in September. However, Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James and Ben Chilwell are unavailable due to injury.

Where is the English Premier League match Manchester City vs Chelsea going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester City vs Chelsea will be played at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Manchester City vs Chelsea?

The English Premier League match Manchester City vs Chelsea will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

How can I live stream the English Premier League match Manchester City vs Chelsea in India?

The English Premier League match Manchester City vs Chelsea will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.