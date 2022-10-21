NewsFootball
CRISTIANO RONALDO

Manchester United consider releasing Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer: Reports

Earlier, a report from The Athletic claimed that the Portugal international had refused to come on as a substitute in United's midweek fixture against Tottenham and it is now expected that he will be made to train alone.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 08:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Manchester United consider releasing Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer: Reports

Manchester United's midweek Premier league win at home against Tottenham ended on a sour note as star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo was caught leaving the pitch before the full-time whistle, having remained an unused substitute for the duration of the contest. The club on Thursday announced in an official statement that the Portuguese footballer will not be a part of the squad for Saturday's Premier League game against Chelsea.

In a statement released on the club's website, the news was confirmed: "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday's Premier League game against Chelsea. The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture." However, the club's official statement was short and provided no explanation on why this step was taken.

Earlier, a report from The Athletic claimed that the Portugal international had refused to come on as a substitute in United's midweek fixture against Tottenham and it is now expected that he will be made to train alone. Ronaldo has hit headlines after walking down the tunnel in the 89th minute of the Red Devils' impressive win over Spurs.

Live Tv

Cristiano RonaldoCristiano Ronaldo news updateCristiano Ronaldo newsCristiano Ronaldo updateCristiano Ronaldo Manchester UnitedManchester United newsManchester United updateManchester United news update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Express Service' for treatment of MPs in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over firecracker, silence on stubble!
DNA Video
DNA: Who has the treatment of E-Waste?
DNA Video
DNA: Liz Truss resigns as British PM
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 20, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of India-Pakistan cricket relationship
DNA Video
DNA: Look at Britain and France, not India on inflation
DNA Video
DNA: No Fees, No Exams?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of the system's 'dead sensibilities'
DNA Video
DNA: Entry for Burqa, No Entry for Bangles