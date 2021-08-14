Manchester United vs Leeds United Live-streaming: When and where to watch Man Utd vs Leeds PL 2021/22 match in India?

Manchester United will head into the Premier League 2021/22 season with utmost confidence having bolstered their squad by signing star striker Jadon Sancho and solid defender Raphael Varane ahead of the upcoming campaign. The Red Devils will kickstart their campaign with an exciting fixture against Leeds United which sees Ole Gunner Solskjaer go head to head against Marcelo Bielsa on Saturday (August 14).

Notably, Manchester United finished second on the PL table last season recording 74 points from 38 games while neighbors and arch-rivals Manchester City walked won the Premier League title.

With full fan attendance at Old Trafford on Saturday, new signings ready to be unleashed and months of preparation - United have one last task at hand - to land their first silverware since victory over Ajax in the 2017 Europa League final.

On the other hand, Leeds United finished ninth on the points table in the previous season and will look to build on it with a strong start.

Here’s the live-streaming and live-telecast details of Manchester United vs Leeds United PL 2021/22 match:

When will Manchester United vs Leeds United Premier League 2021/22 match be played?

Manchester United vs Leeds United match will be played at 5 pm IST on Saturday (August 14) at Old Trafford.

Which channels will telecast Manchester United vs Leeds United Premier League 2021/22 match in India?

Manchester United vs Leeds United match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD TV in India.

When and where to watch the live-streaming of Manchester United vs Leeds United Premier League 2021/22 match in India?

Fans can watch the Manchester United vs Leeds United match live-streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India.