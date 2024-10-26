Real Madrid vs Barcelona FREE Live Streaming, La Liga 2024-25: When And Where To Watch El Clasico Football Match Live Telecast On Mobile Apps, TV And Online?

In what promises to be one of the most highly-anticipated El Clasico matchups in years, Real Madrid will host arch-rivals FC Barcelona on Sunday, October 27, at Santiago Bernabeu. This iconic clash is not only about rivalry but has significant stakes in the LaLiga 2024-25 title race, as both teams are sitting at the top of the standings, separated by a mere three points.

Under new coach Hansi Flick, Barcelona have had an exceptional season so far, recording nine wins and a single loss to collect 27 points. The young, academy-led squad features a rising star in 17-year-old Lamine Yamal, alongside seasoned players like Raphinha, who recently scored a hat-trick in their impressive 4-1 Champions League victory over Bayern Munich. Flick’s faith in La Masia talents has paid off, making Barcelona a formidable opponent.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid, who are currently unbeaten with 24 points, are on the cusp of a historic milestone. With 42 consecutive unbeaten matches in LaLiga, Los Blancos need just one more to tie Barcelona’s 43-match record from 2017-2018. Leading Madrid’s charge are star talents Vinicius Jr., Jude Bellingham, and Kylian Mbappe, who will experience his first El Clasico in the famous white jersey.

Match Details for Real Madrid vs Barcelona: LaLiga 2024-25

Date: Sunday, October 27

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Kickoff Time: 12:30 am IST (9:00 pm local time)

Here are the streaming details for the Real Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga 2024-25 match.

This El Clasico marks the fiercest battle since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Madrid in 2018, with Real aiming to narrow the points gap and push towards a new unbeaten record. Barcelona, on the other hand, can pull six points clear with a victory, sending a strong signal of their championship intent.