Real Madrid will take on Europa League champion Eintracht Frankfurt at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Finland on Wednesday in their 2022-23 season opener. RM will look to start the season on a high with a win. Madrid allowed Gareth Bale and Isco Alcaron to leave Santiago Bernabeu as their contracts expire. The 14-time European Champion will cross swords with SEG for the first time since 1960. The last time these two teams faced each other, Los Blancos destroyed the Germans in the European Cup Final 7-3.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the UEFA Super Cup 2022 Match Between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt online and on TV in India.

When is the UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt?

The UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt will be played on August 11.

Where will the UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt be held?

The UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt will be held at Olympiastadion in Berlin.

When will UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt kickstart?

The UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where you can watch the UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt on TV in India?

The UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where you can watch UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt online?

The UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt can be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app.