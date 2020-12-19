हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
To win a title, you have to win five or six consecutive games, says Manchester United's Nemanja Matic

"I always say if you want to win a title, you have to win five or six consecutive games -- then you can drop some points in maybe one or two games," said Matic. 

File Photo: Twitter/@NemanjaMatic

Sheffield: Manchester United`s Nemanja Matic believes that in order to win the Premier League title, his side will have to put together a winning run of games. He said the team needs to win five or six consecutive games before they can afford to drop a few points and then again begin a new winning streak. Matic`s remarks came after Manchester United defeated Sheffield United 3-2 in the Premier League here on Friday. 

"I always say if you want to win a title, you have to win five or six consecutive games -- then you can drop some points in maybe one or two games. Then you have to win five or six games again to win the league," the club`s official website quoted Matic as saying. 

"We have to forget the game tonight and focus for the next one. For us, every game is a final. Every game is the game of our lives for us. I believe that we can do something," he added. 

With this victory, the club has moved up to the sixth position in the table, having amassed 23 points from 12 games. 

Interestingly, all the clubs positioned above Manchester United have played 13 games so far in this season of the league. 

Matic further stated, "We play many games, every three days. We are lucky that we have a big squad. Sometimes we can rotate the players. I think everybody is ready. We only have one or two injured players, so every training we are training on the pitch. It`s good for the team and we are very confident."

Manchester United will now take on Leeds United on Sunday.

