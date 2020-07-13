Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier's younger brother shot dead in France

Christopher Aurier, the younger brother of Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier, has been shot dead reportedly outside a night club in the French city of Toulouse.

According to French media, Serge's brother succumbed to his injuries in hospital after emergency services found him fatally in the abdomen in an industrial zone on the outskirts of the French's city.

Christopher's suspected killer escaped the scene of incident and the police have launched an inquiry into the matter, BBC reported.

Tottenham Hotspur issued an official statement to confirm the Serge Aurier's brother death, while also paying condolences to the defender and the entire family of Christopher.

"The club is deeply saddened to confirm media reports that Serge Aurier's brother passed away in the early hours of this morning,"the club said in an official statement.

"We are supporting Serge at this difficult time and we ask that the privacy of the player and his family is respected. Everybody at the club sends their sincerest condolences to Serge and his family. Our thoughts are with them all,"the Premier League club stated.

Just like his brother, Christopher was also a citizen of Ivory Coast and had also played football for France.

Christopher, who was 26 at the time of his death, had played for local team Rodéo Toulouse besides also having stints at Racing Club de Lens, Gueugnon, Chantilly and Belgian club Rebecq, Le Figaro reports.