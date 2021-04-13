UEFA Champions League live streaming: When and where to watch PSG vs Bayern Munich and Chelsea vs FC Porto

UEFA Champions League live streaming, match details, PSG vs Bayern Munich and Chelsea vs FC Porto: After enduring a tough 3-2 defeat against Paris Saint Germain in the first-leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, defending champions Bayern Munich will look to settle the score in the reverse fixture and maintain their contendership in Europe's most elite football league. Robert Lewandowski, who has been in supreme form but was ruled out from the first-leg due to a knee injury, was seen training and it is likely to be seen, whether Munich's number 9 will feature in the contest.

For PSG, all eyes will be on Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr, two most high-profile players from the French champion side.

In the second clash tonight, Chelsea will take on FC Porto. Chelsea have a 2-0 advantage going into the contest and it will be an uphill task for their opposition to make it through to the next stage.

When are the UEFA Champions League quarter-final matches between PSG vs Bayern Munich and Chelsea vs FC Porto?

The UEFA Champions League quarter-final matches between PSG vs Bayern Munich and Chelsea vs FC Porto will be played on April 14.

What time does the UEFA Champions League quarter-final matches between PSG vs Bayern Munich and Chelsea vs FC Porto start?

The UEFA Champions League quarter-final matches between PSG vs Bayern Munich and Chelsea vs FC Porto will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where are the UEFA Champions League quarter-final matches between PSG vs Bayern Munich and Chelsea vs FC Porto being played?

The UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between PSG vs Bayern Munich is being played at Parc des Princes and the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Seville, Spain.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Champions League quarter-final matches between PSG vs Bayern Munich and Chelsea vs FC Porto?

The UEFA Champions League quarter-final matches between PSG vs Bayern Munich and Chelsea vs FC Porto will broadcast on Sony Network channels in India.

How to I watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final matches between PSG vs Bayern Munich and Chelsea vs FC Porto?

You can catch the LIVE streaming of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final matches between PSG vs Bayern Munich and Chelsea vs FC Porto on Sony LIV and Jio TV app.