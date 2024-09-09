UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo's 901st career goal secured a dramatic 2-1 victory for Portugal against Scotland in Sunday’s Nations League Group A1 encounter at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon. Ronaldo’s late heroics completed a stirring fightback after Scotland had taken an early lead, marking another memorable moment in the 39-year-old’s extraordinary career.

Having reached 900 career goals with his 131st international strike in Portugal’s win over Croatia last Thursday, Ronaldo showed no signs of slowing down. Coming off the bench in the second half, the Al-Nassr forward's predatory tap-in in the 88th minute handed Portugal their second consecutive Nations League win, keeping their unbeaten run intact.

Portugal Stunned By Early Scottish Lead

The game started with a shock lead for Scotland, as Kenny McLean’s superb cross found Scott McTominay in the seventh minute. The former Manchester United midfielder, now at Napoli, made a perfectly-timed run and powered a header past Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa from close range. McTominay’s goal marked his 10th in his last 12 competitive appearances for Scotland.

Despite their early lead, Scotland faced a relentless Portugal attack. AC Milan’s Rafael Leao came close twice in the first half, forcing Angus Gunn into full-stretch saves as Portugal mounted pressure. Antonio Silva also squandered a chance, heading over from a Leao cross.

Ronaldo’s Impact And Fernandes’ Equalizer

Ronaldo’s introduction at halftime immediately lifted Portugal, but it was his Manchester United compatriot Bruno Fernandes who leveled the score. In the 53rd minute, Fernandes unleashed a 25-yard strike that should have been comfortably saved by Gunn, but the Scottish goalkeeper’s attempted stop allowed the ball to squirm into the net, bringing Portugal back into the game.

Ronaldo nearly gave Portugal the lead with an audacious backheel that set up Joao Felix, but Gunn redeemed himself with an excellent save. Felix, however, missed further opportunities, including a diving header that was denied by the post.

Ronaldo’s Decisive Winner

As the match approached its conclusion, Portugal's persistence paid off. Nuno Mendes whipped a cross into the six-yard box, where Ronaldo, showing his renowned poacher’s instinct, tapped the ball into the net to secure the win. The Estadio da Luz erupted in chants of the superstar's name as the veteran striker sealed yet another victory for his country.

A Frustrating Year For Scotland

The defeat added to Scotland’s recent struggles in 2024. Steve Clarke’s men have won just one of their nine matches this year—a friendly against Gibraltar in June—and their loss to Portugal extends their winless run in the Nations League, leaving them without a victory against the Selecao in their history.

Despite the disappointment, Clarke praised his side’s resilience, saying, “I’m really disappointed for my players because I think they deserved to get something from the game. But when you bring players like Ronaldo off the bench, you know there’s always a risk.”

Roberto Martinez’s Family Ties And Scotland's Misfortunes

For Portugal coach Roberto Martinez, victory over Scotland came with a personal twist. Having met his wife Beth while playing for Scottish club Motherwell, Martinez joked before the match that he would be happy to upset his father-in-law with a win—and he did just that.

With this latest triumph, Portugal continues their strong Nations League campaign, while Scotland remains in search of their first win in the competition.

Ronaldo’s late show adds another chapter to his legendary career, as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner remains as decisive as ever on the international stage.