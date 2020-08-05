Want to mark this season with Champions League, says PSG's Neymar Jr ahead of clash with Atalanta

Neymar Jr who completed three years at the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) from FC Barcelona on August 3, 2020, said that he wants to mark the season with a Champions League title.

The 28-year old who has netted 70 goals in 82 appearances for PSG said that he's enjoying his best moments in Paris.

While talking to PSG, he added, "We're a family who share the same great goal that lies ahead of us. We want to mark this season with the Champions League."

He has recently scored thrice in the friendlies and the only goal in the Coupe de France final on July 24.

On his third anniversary of the arrival at PSG, the Brazilian expressed, "These three years have been rich in experiences. I've had some happy moments and some more challenging ones, especially when I wasn't able to play because of injuries. With the help of my teammates, I've been able to get past all that and focus on what really matters to everyone, which is the performances on the pitch and winning titles."

Neymar scored 13 goals in 15 league matches in the 2019-20 season and won his third Ligue 1 title with the club and completed the quadruple by winning the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue last week.

PSG is slated for a UEFA Champions League Quarter Final against Atalanta BC on August 13.