हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neymar Jr

Want to mark this season with Champions League, says PSG's Neymar Jr ahead of clash with Atalanta

On his third anniversary of the arrival at PSG, the Brazilian expressed, "These three years have been rich in experiences."

Want to mark this season with Champions League, says PSG&#039;s Neymar Jr ahead of clash with Atalanta
File Photo (Twitter@PSG_English)

Neymar Jr who completed three years at the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) from FC Barcelona on August 3, 2020, said that he wants to mark the season with a Champions League title.

The 28-year old who has netted 70 goals in 82 appearances for PSG said that he's enjoying his best moments in Paris.

While talking to PSG, he added, "We're a family who share the same great goal that lies ahead of us. We want to mark this season with the Champions League."

He has recently scored thrice in the friendlies and the only goal in the Coupe de France final on July 24.

On his third anniversary of the arrival at PSG, the Brazilian expressed, "These three years have been rich in experiences. I've had some happy moments and some more challenging ones, especially when I wasn't able to play because of injuries. With the help of my teammates, I've been able to get past all that and focus on what really matters to everyone, which is the performances on the pitch and winning titles."

Neymar scored 13 goals in 15 league matches in the 2019-20 season and won his third Ligue 1 title with the club and completed the quadruple by winning the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue last week. 

PSG is slated for a UEFA Champions League Quarter Final against Atalanta BC on August 13.

Tags:
Neymar JrNeymarParis Saint-GermainPSGUEFAChampions LeagueUEFA champions League
Next
Story

Spanish World Cup winner and former Real Madrid player Iker Casillas announces retirement
  • 19,08,254Confirmed
  • 39,795Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,81,17,821Confirmed
  • 6,90,181Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M2S

former cm of maharashtra devendra fadanvis in shree ram sammelan