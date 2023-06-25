Watch: Lionel Messi Scores Hat-Trick On His Return To Rosario In Argentina vs Newell's Old Boys

Lionel Messi celebrated his birthday in style with a hat trick for Argentina against his boyhood club Newell's Old Boys on Saturday. Messi returned to Rosario for the testimonial of former international teammate Maxi Rodriguez along with the likes of Angel Di Maria.

In his hattrick, Messi also scored a sublime free-kick in his emotional return to Rosario against Newell's. The likes of Sergio Aguero and Lionel Scaloni were also part of the testimonial ceremony.

Read: India Lose Chance To Host Lionel Messi And World Champion Argentina, Here’s WHY

Watch the video of his goal here:

Lionel Messi scores the chip goal!pic.twitter.com/3Xw97bsuju June 24, 2023

LIONEL MESSI FREE KICK GOAL!pic.twitter.com/BTEHHNaloy — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) June 24, 2023

Lionel Messi is back in his hometown Rosario and the whole stadium sang happy birthday.



@SC_ESPN pic.twitter.com/a55hx6CF3o — CBS Sports Golazo (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 24, 2023

Why is Rosario so special for Messi?

Messi grew up in Rosario and played in the Newell's academy ranks when he was a child before moving to Barcelona. He scored his first goal at the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa after just four minutes of play. Messi was linked to a return to Newell's earlier this year but he is now set to join MLS club Inter Miami after his contract expires at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on June 30.

Messi has scored over 15 goals for Argentina this season while also winning the World Cup title. He was chosen as the best player at the mega event in Qatar last year. He is set to join MLS side Inter Miami soon.

After the match, Messi spoke about leading Argentina to 2022 FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar in December. Speaking to the media, he said, “As I said at the time: it was our turn to be world champions, but behind us were millions of impressive players who did many great things with the National Team, beyond the fact that they did not raise a cup.”

Speaking about his retirement plans, he added, “Although what we did is something special (winning the World Cup) and unique, the dream of every footballer... you're thinking about what's to come, more than what you did. When it's my turn to leave football, I'm going to remember and enjoy everything I've achieved much more.”