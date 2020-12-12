हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
West Ham United

West Ham manager David Moyes fumes at 'terrible' VAR despite win at Leeds

"Until we get the rules sorted out I don`t think I`m going to be too happy," said Moyes.

West Ham manager David Moyes fumes at &#039;terrible&#039; VAR despite win at Leeds
File Photo (@WestHam)

West Ham United manager David Moyes has taken aim at the video assistant referee (VAR) after a decision went against his side in the 2-1 win at Leeds United on Saturday and called on the Premier League`s more influential managers to protest.

West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski conceded a penalty in the second minute when he brought down Patrick Bamford but seemed to have redeemed himself by saving Mateusz Klich`s spot-kick.

But after a review by VAR, a retake was ordered due to Fabianski leaving his line, and Klich scored at the second attempt.

"Until we get the rules sorted out I don`t think I`m going to be too happy," said Moyes, whose side fought back to clinch victory with headed goals by midfielder Tomas Soucek and defender Angelo Ogbonna.

"There are some terrible decisions that are happening. Whoever saw it must have had (Fabianski`s foot) X-rayed. The decision was rubbish.

"I think his heel is on the line. You need to have a microscope to see it. Surely the benefit should go to the goalkeeper. The game continued for 15 seconds. I am disappointed and angry."

"Maybe there will be more influential managers that can make a difference with what they say."

The win lifted the Hammers to fifth spot in the standings with 20 points after 12 games.
 

