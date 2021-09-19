West Ham vs Manchester United LIVE streaming and telecast: When and where to watch WHU vs MUN PL 2021 match online in India?

Manchester United, who suffered the shocking Champions League defeat at the hands of Young Boys in their last game, will be looking to bounce back when they continue their 2021-22 Premier League campaign away to West Ham United on Sunday afternoon.

United are unbeaten in 28 Premier League away games, the longest ever run without defeat on the road in English league history and they will aim to continue the streak. Meanwhile, all eyes will be on star player Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored thrice since his famed comeback into the Red Devils camp.

On the other hand, West Ham are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games (W4 D3), their longest run in the competition since a streak of 10 games between February and April 2016 and David Moyes will aim to win over his former club as the Hammers look to press against the wounds of Manchester United in this Premier League game.

Talking about the points tally, Manchester United are currently third in the chart with 10 points from four games, while West Ham United are currently in the 8th position of the table with 2 wins and 2 draws under their belt.

Here's all you need to know about the Premier League match between West Ham United vs Manchester United:



When and what time will the Premier League match between West Ham United vs Manchester United begin?

The Premier League match between West Ham United vs Manchester United will begin at 6:30 PM (IST) on September 19 at the London Stadium.



Which channel will telecast the Premier League match between West Ham United vs Manchester United?

The Premier League match between West Ham United vs Manchester United will be telecasted LIVE on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels.



How to watch the live streaming of the Premier League match between West Ham United vs Manchester United?

The Premier League match between West Ham United vs Manchester United will be streamed Live on the Disney + Hotstar application.