PL 2021-22: Southampton hold Manchester City in goalless draw; Sadio Mane shatters record with 100th Liverpool goal

Defending champion Manchester City were unable to convert dominant possession into goals as they were held to a goalless draw by Southampton on Saturday in the Premier League (PL).

The home side controlled much of the first half and came closest to scoring through Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling.

Southampton were awarded a penalty on 61 minutes when Kyle Walker was adjudged to have fouled Adam Armstrong, for which he was shown a red card.

However, both decisions were overturned after a review by referee Jonathan Moss.

FULL-TIME Man City 0-0 Southampton The points are shared in Manchester #MCISOU pic.twitter.com/ha2lalslLq — Premier League (@premierleague) September 18, 2021

The City thought they had a stoppage-time winner when Phil Foden's saved header, their only shot on target throughout the match, was converted by Sterling on the rebound. But Sterling was found to have been offside by VAR.

The first draw in 31 league matches puts Man City second on 10 points, while Southampton, still awaiting a first win, drop to 15th with four points.

Sadio Mane breaks record as Liverpool thrash Crystal Palace 3-0

Sadio Mane's 100th Liverpool goal shattered the Premier League (PL) record on Saturday as the Senegalese became the first player to score in the nine consecutive top-flight matches against the same opponent.

Liverpool forward's scoring run against Crystal Palace started back in August 2017. It moved Mane one ahead of Robin van Persie, who had found the net in eight PL matches in a row against Stoke City.

FULL-TIME Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace It's 3 goals and 3 points for Liverpool, with Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Naby Keita all getting on the scoresheet#LIVCRY pic.twitter.com/J4DADjrfrr — Premier League (@premierleague) September 18, 2021

Mane's goal in the 3-0 win at Anfield against Crystal Palace was also his 100th for Liverpool in all competitions. He became the 18th player to hit three figures for goals in Reds history - and the second in the current squad after Mohamed Salah - doing so on his 224th appearance.

Sadio Mane has now scored 13 goals in 14 #PL appearances against Crystal Palace #LIVCRY * @LFC pic.twitter.com/MEEWkxi9Xg — Premier League (@premierleague) September 18, 2021

Seventy-seven of Mane's Liverpool strikes have come in the Premier League, with 22 netted during the 2018-19 season earning him the Golden Boot award. The Senegal international has also bagged 19 times in the Champions League so far, twice in the FA Cup and scored two in the 2019 UEFA Super Cup final.

Mane now has another milestone in his sights. The Senegalese are only two goals away from reaching a century in the Premier League, a feat achieved by team-mate Mohamed Salah only last weekend.