Women's FA Cup gets go-ahead to resume in September

The Football Association (FA) on Friday announced that they have got the approval to conclude the last three rounds of the 2019/20 Women`s FA Cup in the early part of the 2020/21 season.

The FA also confirmed that the final will be played at the Wembley Stadium on October 31.

"We are pleased to confirm that we have received approval to conclude the last three rounds of the 2019-20 Women`s FA Cup in the early part of the 2020-21 season, with the Final to be played at Wembley Stadium connected by EE on Saturday 31 October," FA said in a statement.

The association said throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been exploring various options to allow for the competition to be completed, having reached the quarter-final stage before the country went into lockdown.

"An application was made to FIFA for special dispensation to complete the competition in the early stages of the 2020-21 season, with football`s world governing body giving its approval," the statement read.

The quarter-finals will be played three weeks into the new season, on the weekend of September 26-27 with the semi-finals due to follow the same week, on September 30 and October 1.

Kelly Simmons, FA`s director of the women`s professional game, said "significant amount" of work was done to ensure that the Women`s FA Cup can be completed.

"A significant amount of work has been going on behind the scenes to ensure The Women`s FA Cup can be completed and I am delighted that we have received the necessary approval for its conclusion," Simmons said in a statement.

"The Women`s FA Cup is a showpiece fixture in the football calendar and because of that there was a huge appetite within The FA for the three remaining rounds to be played. We welcome the opportunity for a champion to be crowned at Wembley Stadium at the end of October," Simmons added.

FA further added that with government guidelines still uncertain as to the level of fans permissible in stadiums, they will refund all ticket holders for the postponed final in May.

"We will continue to follow government guidance on fans returning to stadiums. A further announcement will be made closer to the Wembley final on any ticketing arrangements and the opportunity to rebook, should rules change on football being played behind closed doors," the statement read.

The quarter-finals of the 2019-20 Women`s FA Cup are as follows: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Birmingham City; Everton vs Chelsea; Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur; Leicester City vs Manchester City.