NewsFootball
WOMEN'S U-17 FIFA WORLD CUP

Women's U-17 FIFA World Cup: 'We need to...', coach Thomas Dennerby pumped ahead of India vs Morocco clash

Coach Thomas Dennerby feels that the match against Morocco is a perfect opportunity for India to make a strong showing

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 08:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Women's U-17 FIFA World Cup: 'We need to...', coach Thomas Dennerby pumped ahead of India vs Morocco clash

India coach Thomas Dennerby has asked his players to move forward rather than being disappointed by the defeat they faced against the United States in the U-17 Women's FIFA World Cup opener. India will be hoping to gain their first points in the Under-17 Women's World Cup in the Group A match at the Kalinga Stadium on Friday against Morocco.

"We have a good chance against Morocco tomorrow. If we can show the right attitude, we can score and get some points," said Dennerby on Thursday. "We need to fight it out -- we have no other option left," he said.

"We have a team that can definitely handle the speed but football is not all about running or the number of sprints the girls take. It is also about taking the right decisions at the right moment. That was the biggest problem we faced against the USA in our early game -- the girls need to put their hundred percent on the pitch," Dennerby further added.

Morocco lost 1-0 against Brazil in the opening match of Group A and neither India nor Morocco are yet to log a point, India stand at the bottom of the table because of a poorer goal difference. A win for India would help the home team stay in contention for qualifying for the next round.

"Morocco are a strong team, who defends well. They are technically good with their passing game, the accuracy is also impressive," the coach was quoted as saying by the All-Inda Football Federation in a release on Thursday.

"We have watched them play against Brazil and scoring against them will be a challenge. But for us, it is either a win or out of the tournament. The girls need to play free football and they should avail every chance that comes their way. If they are afraid to hold on to the ball, then they may lose the game immediately," said the Swedish coach.

The coach feels that the match against Morocco is a perfect opportunity for India to make a strong showing.

"The fans felt we weren't good in our last game. But this time, we have got a chance to handle the game in a better manner and show them that India certainly can play a better brand of football." (With IANS inputs)

Live Tv

Women's U-17 FIFA World CupIndia Football teamThomas DennerbyIndia football coachIndia women football squad

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Stay Away From 5G Fraud!
DNA Video
DNA: Eye removed in the name of free operation
DNA Video
DNA: First look of electric flying car
DNA Video
DNA: 'Deep' analysis of road and system potholes
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; October 12, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's 'Mahakal Bhakti' seen at Ujjain Mahakaleshwar
DNA Video
DNA: Story of making money from cigarette butts
DNA Video
DNA : India army's brave assault dog 'Zoom'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 11, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Rain exposes poor drainage system in Agra