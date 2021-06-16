हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
France

No masks outdoors as France decides to end night-time curfew from June 20

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday that a national night-time curfew that had been installed in France at end 2020 to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus would now end from June 20, as opposed to a previous June 30 target.

No masks outdoors as France decides to end night-time curfew from June 20

PARIS: French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday that a national night-time curfew that had been installed in France at end 2020 to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus would now end from June 20, as opposed to a previous June 30 target.

Castex also said at a weekly government news briefing that COVID face masks would soon no longer be required outdoors as the situation was improving quicker than expected in the country.

"We are living a happy moment, the return to a normal life, we have to thank everybody for it. We are on the right track, let`s stay mobilised", Castex said.

The seven-day moving average of new cases has fallen to around 3,500 Tuesday, staying beyond the 5,000 threshold for the fifth day running, versus more than 40,000 two months ago.

Health experts say the pandemic can be considered under control below the 5,000 level.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
FranceCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

US President Joe Biden, Russia's Vladimir Putin meet for summit talks in Geneva

Must Watch

PT9M52S

Chirag Paswan in PC: No one has the right to remove me from the post of LJP national president