From A Small Office In Nagpur To A Multinational Firm, These Entrepreneurs Turned Rs 2.5 Lakh Into Rs 500 Crore Business

It was the lack of facility that propelled them towards this business and even they would have not imagined that their small-room business venture would turn out to be a multinational firm going forward. This is the story of Pankaj Agrawal and his wife Nalini Agrawal who started their own business from a small room in Nagpur.

Born in a middle-class family on August 28, 1967, in Maharashtra's Nagpur to CA Krishna Murari Agrawal and Pushpa Devi Agrawal, Pankaj cleared the Chartered Accountant exam in 1994. While he initially aspired to fill in the shoes of his father, life had other plans for him. It was in 1998 when Pankaj Agrawal and his wife Nalini Agrawal decided to start KC Overseas Education. It all began when the relatives of the co-founders expressed their desire to study abroad. At that time, they had to rely on consultants in Mumbai for guidance. This experience made the co-founders realize the gap for students from tier-II cities in India who were aspiring to study overseas. Thus, they started their study abroad consultancy in a small office in Nagpur.

While Pankaj is the Co-founder & CEO, his wife Nalini is the Co-founder & Director in the firm. Over the course of 25 years, KC Overseas Education expanded its reach to over 65 branches worldwide. While they invested Rs one lakh to start the business, their first income was of Rs 2.5 lakhs and since then, the duo never looked back. Today, the company has over 800 employees and its revenue in year ending 31st March 2023 was more than Rs 500 Crores.