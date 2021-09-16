हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
kidnapping

Girl on morning walk kidnapped in Greater Noida, police teams formed to nab culprits

Police have now set up checkpoints at various places in Greater Noida and adjoining areas to trace and nab the culprits.

Girl on morning walk kidnapped in Greater Noida, police teams formed to nab culprits

NEW DELHI: In yet another sensational crime, a young girl, who was on a morning walk along with her siblings, was kidnapped in Greater Noida by a group of unidentified miscreants on Thursday morning.

The girl’s kidnapping in broad daylight has triggered concerns about the safety of women in Noida and Greater Noida areas. According to initial reports, the kidnappers forcefully put the girl in their car and then fled from the spot while her siblings struggled. 

The sensational crime took place near Sadopur village in Badalpur police station limits of Greater Noida. The Badalpur Police received information about the abduction of the girl around 4.30 am. According to the police, the kidnapped girl was on a morning walk also two of her brothers and a sister.

 

 

The girl’s family members and local residents soon gathered at the spot and blocked the NH-91 where the crime took place and demanded swift action.

The DCP Central Noida too reached the spot on NH-91 along with other police officials and inspected the area. Five police teams have been formed to probe the incident.

Police have also sounded an alarm in the nearby districts and various checkpoints and massive search has been launched to trace and nab the miscreants. 

 Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
kidnappingGreater NoidaGreater Noida kidnappingCrime against womenBadalpur police station
Next
Story

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1370 vacancies on uppsc.up.nic.in, details here

Must Watch

PT18M28S

Badi Bahas: Time Magazine running international agenda against PM Modi?