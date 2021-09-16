Girl on morning walk kidnapped in Greater Noida, police teams formed to nab culprits

NEW DELHI: In yet another sensational crime, a young girl, who was on a morning walk along with her siblings, was kidnapped in Greater Noida by a group of unidentified miscreants on Thursday morning.

The girl’s kidnapping in broad daylight has triggered concerns about the safety of women in Noida and Greater Noida areas. According to initial reports, the kidnappers forcefully put the girl in their car and then fled from the spot while her siblings struggled.

The sensational crime took place near Sadopur village in Badalpur police station limits of Greater Noida. The Badalpur Police received information about the abduction of the girl around 4.30 am. According to the police, the kidnapped girl was on a morning walk also two of her brothers and a sister.

थाना क्षेत्र बादलपुर ग्राम सादोपुर की झाल से अपहरण की सूचना पर तत्काल डीसीपी सेंट्रल नोएडा ने पुलिस बल के साथ घटनास्थल पहुँचकर निरीक्षण किया, घटना के अनावरण के लिए तत्काल 5 टीम गठित कर दी गई हैं। प्रकरण में FIR पंजीकृत कर सभी पहलुओं की जांच की जा रही है व इस संबंध में दी गई बाइट। pic.twitter.com/JbVxrVd8Er — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) September 16, 2021

The girl’s family members and local residents soon gathered at the spot and blocked the NH-91 where the crime took place and demanded swift action.

The DCP Central Noida too reached the spot on NH-91 along with other police officials and inspected the area. Five police teams have been formed to probe the incident.

Police have also sounded an alarm in the nearby districts and various checkpoints and massive search has been launched to trace and nab the miscreants.

