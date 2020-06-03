8 dead, scores injured after blast in chemical factory in Gujarat’s Bharuch

BHARUCH: At least eight people died and several others were injured due to fire that broke out following a massive blast at a chemical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch on Wednesday.

The blast took place at Yashashvi Rasayan Private Limited in Dahej Industrial Estate of Bharuch district.

High flames and smoke was seen billowing out of the factory after the major blast.

The injured have been admitted to hospitals in the district. About 12 fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the fire.

"About eight people lost their lives and several others sustained injuries in a fire that broke out following a blast in a tank at Yashashvi Rasayan Pvt Ltd in Dahej Industrial Estate of Bharuch, at about 12 PM today," Bharuch district collector Dr MD Modiya was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Bharuch district administration has evacuated the residents of Lakhi and Luvara villages located near the factory as a precautionary measure because of the presence of highly toxic chemical plants near the affected factory.