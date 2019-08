Fire breaks out in cloth factory in Gujarat's Pandesara, 18 fire tenders at spot

SURAT: A major fire broke out in a cloth factory in Gujarat's Pandesara near Surat city on Saturday.

At least 18 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot.

Gujarat: Fire breaks out in a cloth factory in Pandesara, Surat. 18 fire tenders at the spot. No injuries reported, more details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ErrgvxmLjX — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2019

The fire-fighting is currently on. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

However, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

More details are awaited.