For Abdul Razzak Pathan, Life's Greatest Motivation Comes From Helping The Downtrodden

It's a sad but true fact about the world we live in that many of us never even think about the poor and downtrodden. Most of the time, it's only that nightmares like the Covid-19 pandemic occur when people come forward to help others. Otherwise, the only thing that most business people, who claim to understand and fulfill the needs of the poor, actually care about is their company's bottom line. As a human being, it is indeed a great characteristic to be a successful businessman as well as a person whose heart beats for the poor and downtrodden. But, there are still people who care for the needy, due to which the world is going on.

Meet one such person: Gujarat-based entrepreneur Abdul Razaq HabibKhan Pathan, who as a social activist and humanitarian is always ready to help the poor and uplift the downtrodden. Moreover, he has made providing affordable homes, food, and education the mission of his life. To achieve this goal, Abdul Razaq Pathan has carried out extensive social work for the upliftment of children and women in socioeconomically weak and backward parts of India. It is these qualities of Abdul Razaq Pathan that sets him apart from many other business leaders not only in the country but also in the world. His strong focus on his mission not only impresses his critics but also contributes to a sense of social peace.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Abdul Razzak Pathan became a diligent and motivated young man when people had to stay at home without support during the lockdown. He came forward as a Covid-19 warrior and acted as a natural leader to mobilize teams and resources on short notice. He also fought against all obstacles to help people and avert hunger, for over two years.

Last year, Abdul Razzak Pathan was asked to delegate to the Best Diplomats United Nations Simulation Conference, which was held in Dubai, UAE, from September 16 to September 19. At the moment, he serves as a Peace Ambassador for the World Human Rights United Nations and the Gujarat State President of Parwaz Media.