1 fisherman killed, 1 injured in firing by Pak Navy, India to pursue matter diplomatically

New Delhi: An Indian fisherman was allegedly killed while another sustained minor injuries in a firing incident by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) trooper near international maritime boundary line in the Arabian sea off Gujarat coast. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has confirmed the firing incident which occurred around 4 PM on Saturday.

The fisherman identified as Sridhar Ramesh Chamre, 32, from Maharashtra was killed and a crew member of fishing boat 'Jalpari' was injured in the alleged firing incident. There were six others in the boat who have since been rescued.

Chamre's body was brought to Okha port while the injured fisherman is being treated at hospital in Okha, Gujarat.

Devbhumi Dwarka Superintendent of Police Sunil Joshi told PTI that a fisherman aboard a boat was killed by Pakistani maritime officers. "A fisherman from Thane in Maharashtra, who was on a fishing boat 'Jalpari,' was killed after the PMSA personnel opened fire on him and other crew members on Saturday evening," he was quoted as saying.

The ship has sailed from Okha on October 25 with seven crew members, five are from Gujarat and two from Maharashtra.

An FIR in the matter has been filed by Porbandar Navi Bandar police, as they have jurisdiction over any incident that occurs beyond 12 nautical miles in the Arabian Sea. The matter is under investigation and more details are awaited.

Meanwhile, sources told Zee Media that India has taken "serious note of the incident" and that India will be strongly raise the matter with Islamabad. Sources pointed that the firing by Pakistan was "unprovoked" and investigation is underway on the development.

The recent incident has raised tensions in India, Pakistan relations after the latter rejected India's invite to attend National Security Advisor-level meet on Aghanistan crisis.

Though, this is not a singular incident, PMSA had attacked Indian fishing boats in April 2020. Back then, the Ministry of External Affairs termed the incident a "deplorable and unprofessional act".

