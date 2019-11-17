close

Haryana

All ministers in BJP-JJP govt in Haryana are 'crorepatis': ADR report

The 12 crorepatis include Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, says the ADR reports.

All ministers in BJP-JJP govt in Haryana are &#039;crorepatis&#039;: ADR report

New Delhi: All 12 ministers in the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana are crorepatis with Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Jai Prakash Dalal having highest assets of over Rs 76 crore and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala having assets of over Rs 74 crore, according to a report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

According to the report in 2014, seven out of 10 (70 per cent) analysed ministers were "crorepati".

The 12 crorepatis include Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. 

It said the average assets of 12 ministers analysed is Rs 17.41 crores.

Dalal, who has been elected from Loharu constituency, has assets worth Rs 76.75 crores.

The report said two (seventeen per cent) ministers have declared their educational qualification to be 12th standard while 10 (83 per cent ) ministers have declared having educational qualification as a graduate or above. 

A total of 3 (25 per cent) ministers have declared their age to be between 31-50 years while nine (75 per cent) ministers have declared their age to be between 51- 80 years. 

There is only one woman among 12 ministers. 

