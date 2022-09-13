NewsHealth
12 Indian superfoods to swear by - include these in your diet for a fitter, healthier you!

Food items that give you the maximum nutritional value in exchange for minimum calories are termed superfoods. There are several Indian superfoods that you should incorporate in your diet. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 04:24 PM IST
Do the fancy-sounding superfoods overwhelm you? In the world of social media and influencers, new diets are promoted every other day and we are flooded with advice as to which food to pick and what's good for our health. Superfoods refer to those foods that offer maximum nutritional benefits for minimal calories. And you don't have to depend on expensive, imported food items, there are a bunch of Indian superfoods - easily available - that you can rely on. 

Top 12 Indian superfoods:

1) Indian gooseberry or amla

Loaded with Vitamin C, amla or Indian gooseberry is known for its anti-ageing and immunity-boosting properties. So incorporate more of these in your diet.

2) Ghee

Our grandmoms were right when they insisted that we should have ghee. Studies have proved that adding ghee to your meals reduces the glycaemic index of food. Nutritionists like Rujuta Diwekar - best known for helping Kareena Kapoor Khan achieve her admirable figure - swears by ghee.

3) Coconut oil 

The good-old coconut oil, used for ages in Indian households, especially in Kerala, is now turning out to be everyone's favourite. It has amazing benefits for weight loss and even the West is now turning towards it.

4) Ragi

Rich in iron and vitamin D, Ragi is a wonderful superfood and is highly beneficial for those suffering from diabetes.

5) Turmeric

This is an important ingredient for Indian cooking. Turmeric is known for its detoxification properties and is beneficial for the cardiovascular system. Some studies have also pointed out that it can fight certain types of cancers. 

6) Jackfruit

Rich in manganese, copper, potassium, iron, and calcium, jackfruit is good for digestion. It is also said to improve fertility in women.

7)  Beetroot 

This is very good for health and is rich in antioxidants, iron, vitamins, and minerals. It's good for the skin too.

8) Makhana

Feel like snacking but afraid of those excess calories? Makhana is the answer, it's good for health and tastes good too. That's a rare combo, right? It promotes cardiac health, has anti-ageing properties and has a low glycemic index.

9) Chickpeas

High in protein, fibre, and complex carbohydrates, chickpeas are good for cholesterol. A wholesome food, chickpeas or chole is one of the best available superfoods.

10) Almonds

Have 4-5 soaked almonds every morning and see amazing health benefits. Almonds are rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, calcium, iron, and protein.

11) Walnuts

It's another super superfood! Walnuts have healthy fats (omega-3 fatty acids), fibre, and antioxidants. 

12) Banana

The humble banana is good for the heart, thanks to its potassium content. It also has high fibre content and regulates your gut health. It's rich in Vitamin B6, and Vitamin C and is loaded with healthy carbohydrates.

