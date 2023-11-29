The air quality in several cities across India - not just Delhi-NCR, but cities like Mumbai, and Kolkata, among others - has been in the "very poor" and "severe" category for the last several weeks, posing health threats to people across ages. Toxic air especially impacts our eyes causing redness, itchiness and irritation. Dr Neha, Ayurvedic Eye Specialist at Dr Basu Eye Hospital, offers key tips to take care of eye problems arising due to air pollution.

Ayurvedic Practices To Maintain Eye Health

The ayurvedic expert, Dr Neha, shares some key tips which according to her can better eye health and prevent redness while promoting relaxation.

1. Use Triphala Eye Wash

Triphala, a renowned Ayurvedic blend of three powerful fruits – Amalaki, Bibhitaki, and Haritaki - emerges as a formidable ally in promoting optimal eye health, says Dr Neha. "Creating a simple eye wash involves soaking Triphala powder in water overnight, creating a solution that can be gently applied to cleanse the eyes each morning. This ritual serves to not only purify the eyes but also diminish inflammation, effectively countering the adverse impacts of pollution. A few herbs like punarnava decoctions can also be used for instillation," the expert shares.

2. Engage In Netra Tarpana

Engage in the ancient Ayurvedic practice of Netra Tarpana, where medicated ghee is delicately poured into a specially crafted well around the eyes, says Dr Neha. This enduring practice stands the test of time as a means of rejuvenating the eyes. "Beyond relief from redness, Netra Tarpana is a potent ally in fortifying the ocular muscles and elevating overall vision. Embrace this ritual regularly, as it shields the eyes from the oxidative stress induced by pollution and becomes a steadfast guardian of ocular well-being," says Dr Neha.

3. Practice Trataka

Trataka, a yogic technique centred around focused gazing, is a superb method for fortifying eye strength and diminishing redness. "By directing the gaze unwaveringly onto a fixed point, this practice engages and exercises the eye muscles, fostering a sense of relaxation and relieving strain induced by environmental factors. Beyond its positive impact on ocular health, Trataka extends its benefits to mental well-being, calming the mind," shares Dr Neha.

4. Incorporate Amla In Diet

Central to Ayurveda's holistic approach to well-being is the significant role of diet. Dr Neha says, "In the realm of eye health, Amla emerges as a key player. Abundant in vitamin C and antioxidants, Amla becomes a potent support in the eyes' battle against oxidative damage induced by pollutants. Whether consumed as fresh fruit or in powdered form, integrating Amla into one's diet becomes a proactive step toward enhancing eye immunity."

Amid the fast-paced nature of contemporary living, safeguarding one's eyes from redness induced by pollution is a matter of hygiene and a pivotal aspect of holistic well-being. "Ayurveda, renowned for its comprehensive approach, provides an array of natural remedies to protect the eyes. By adopting lifestyle modifications, including nutritious foods, and embracing the Ayurvedic practices mentioned above, individuals can fortify their eyes against the challenges posed by pollution," Dr Neha signs off.