Air Pollution: Children At Heightened Risks For Developing Respiratory Issues, Says Expert

Air pollution is a major threat to human health, children are especially vulnerable to its adverse effects. Children's developing bodies, along with their immature immune systems, make them more vulnerable to the harmful effects of polluted air.

Children breathe more rapidly than adults, taking in more air relative to their body weight. This increased breathing rate exposes them to higher concentrations of air pollutants, including particulate matter (PM), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and ozone. Their respiratory systems, which are still in the early stages of development, are more susceptible to damage from these pollutants, leading to a greater risk of respiratory problems.

Air pollutants, particularly pm 2.5 can enter the house and cause a threat to a child. Additionally, there are a number of sources of pollutants indoors such as house dust, fungus from seepage, aerosols, indoor plants, pets, and tobacco smoke exposure.

Prioritizing pollution control measures and immediately consulting a health expert for health-related symptoms can go a long way to protect children from the adverse effects of environmental pollutants.

Dr Ram Gopal Holla, Senior Consultant Neonatology and Pediatrics, Rosewalk by Rainbow Children's Hospital explains how air pollution can affect children.

Effects On Respiratory Health

Dr Holla shares, exposure to air pollution has been linked to a number of respiratory problems in children, including asthma, bronchitis, and other chronic respiratory conditions. Small particles present in polluted air can penetrate deep into the lungs, causing inflammation and irritation. Prolonged exposure can cause long-term damage, affecting respiratory function in childhood and adulthood.

Asthma, Naso bronchial allergy, and reactive airway disease, a common childhood respiratory problem, have been strongly linked to air pollution. Studies have shown that exposure to high levels of pollutants can trigger asthma attacks in children, worsen symptoms, and increase the number of hospitalizations. Additionally, air pollution has been identified as a potential factor in the development of asthma in children who were previously unaffected. At the individual level, the use of masks (to be worn appropriately), air purifiers, and the reduction of indoor pollutants need to be implemented.

Protecting Children From Air Pollution

Dr Holla explains, tackling the risks associated with air pollution requires a multi-pronged approach. Implementing and enforcing strict air quality standards, reducing emissions from industrial sources and transportation, and promoting sustainable urban planning are important steps to reduce the effects of air pollution on children's health. Additionally, increasing awareness among parents, caregivers, and teachers about the importance of reducing children's exposure to polluted air may contribute to preventive measures.