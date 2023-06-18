Autistic Pride Day 2023: Do’s And Don’ts To Keep In Mind To Care For Kids With Autism- Expert Explains

Autism, or Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is a developmental disorder that affects communication, social interaction, and behavior. Autistic individuals may experience challenges in areas such as social skills, sensory processing, and repetitive behaviors. However, they also possess unique strengths and abilities, such as heightened attention to detail, pattern recognition, and exceptional memory.

When interacting with children suffering from autism, it is important to approach them with sensitivity, patience, and understanding. While each child is unique and may have different needs, there are some general dos and don'ts to keep in mind.

Dr P.N. Renjen, Senior Consultant, Neurology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals explains how to effectively tackle children with autism:

Dos:

Educate Yourself

Learn about autism spectrum disorder (ASD) to better understand the challenges and needs of children with autism. This will help you develop appropriate strategies and techniques.

Be Patient And Understanding

Children with autism may exhibit different behaviors or have difficulty with communication and social interaction. Practice patience and understanding, as they may need more time to process information or express themselves.

Use Clear And Concise Language

Use simple and direct language when communicating with a child with autism. Avoid using slang, metaphors, or sarcasm, as they may have difficulty understanding figurative language.

Establish A Structured And Predictable Environment

Children with autism often thrive in structured environments with clear routines. Establish consistent schedules and provide visual support like visual schedules or timers to help them anticipate and understand what will happen next.

Provide Visual Aids

Visual supports, such as pictures, symbols, or written instructions, can help children with autism understand and follow directions more easily. Visual aids can also support their communication skills and reduce anxiety.

Encourage Social Interaction

While socializing may be challenging for children with autism, it is important to provide opportunities for social interaction. Encourage peer interaction through structured activities, and provide support and guidance as needed.

Don'ts:

Avoid Sensory Overload

Children with autism can be sensitive to sensory stimuli. Avoid overwhelming them with loud noises, bright lights, or crowded spaces, as it can lead to sensory overload and distress.

Don't Force Eye Contact

Making eye contact may be uncomfortable for some children with autism. Respect their personal boundaries and allow them to communicate in their own way, which may include looking at other objects or using alternative communication methods.

Avoid Making Assumptions Or Stereotypes

Each child with autism is unique, and their abilities and challenges may vary. Avoid making assumptions based on generalizations or stereotypes about autism. Instead, focus on understanding and supporting the individual needs of each child.

Don't Disregard Their Interests Or Strengths

Children with autism often have specific interests or talents. Encourage and incorporate their interests into activities and learning experiences, as it can foster engagement and motivation.

Avoid Negative Reinforcement

Using punishment or negative reinforcement may be ineffective or detrimental for children with autism. Instead, focus on positive reinforcement and rewards to encourage desired behaviors and achievements.