Breaking The Silence: How To Talk About Suicide

In an age when mental health issues are increasingly recognised, the subject of suicide remains fraught with discomfort and ambiguity. However, breaking the silence is essential for prevention and assistance. To navigate conversations about suicide, emphasising a balanced approach that combines sensitivity with pragmatism is necessary.

Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (A.M) Psychotherapist, Coach & Healer , Founder & Director, Gateway of Healing shares few points to consider-

● Understanding the landscape: Suicide is a multifaceted issue influenced by mental health, societal forces, and personal experiences. Before starting conversations, it's important to understand that suicidal ideas occur on a spectrum. Not everyone who considers suicide is in immediate danger, but all indications of suicidal ideation require attention and care.

● The power of direct communication: Contrary to conventional belief, discussing suicide does not raise the risk. In reality, open and honest discussions can save lives. When discussing the subject, use straightforward, nonjudgmental language. Instead of using euphemisms, just inquire, "Are you thinking about suicide?" This directness demonstrates your willingness to engage with the matter seriously and without fear.

● Creating a safe space: Creating a friendly setting is essential for genuine communication. Choose a private place where the person feels at ease. Make sure you have plenty of time for these chats; they should not be rushed. Your body language and tone should reflect openness and genuine concern.

● Active listening: When someone expresses suicidal thoughts, the most powerful tool can often be your ears. Active listening entails giving your complete attention, avoiding interruptions, and reflecting on what you hear. This method affirms their emotions and allows them to feel fully heard, often for the first time.

● The role of professional support: While personal support is vital, you must accept your role's limitations. Encourage professional support as needed, such as identifying resources or scheduling appointments. Familiarise yourself with local crisis services and national hotlines.

● Cultural considerations: Be aware of the cultural disparities in how suicide is perceived and communicated. In some societies, religious or cultural taboos may impede these discussions. Approach with cultural humility, striving to understand and accept other viewpoints while prioritising safety.

● The ongoing conversation: Remember that discussing suicide is not a one-time event. Follow up on a frequent basis to show your continuous support and interest in their well-being. These check-ins can be lifesavers in challenging situations.

● Self-care for supporters: Engaging in conversations about suicide can be emotionally taxing. Recognise your own limits and seek support when needed. Regular self-care practices are essential for maintaining your ability to support others effectively.

Navigating the Conversation

While each situation is unique, some general guidelines can help-

1. Avoid minimising their feelings or offering quick solutions.

2. Express empathy without claiming to understand their pain fully.

3. Ask about their reasons for living as well as their reasons for considering suicide.

4. Explore their support system and discuss who else they might talk to.

5. Collaboratively develop a safety plan for moments of crisis.