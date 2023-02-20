Health Benefits of Curry Leaves: 5 Reasons You Should Add 'Kadi Patta' to Your Diet

Heath Benefits of Curry Leaves: India is a country rich in spices and medicinal plants which work wonders when it reaches the Indian kitchen. Curry leaves or ‘kadi patta’ are famous for their aromatic leaves and add a distinctive taste to the dish. Curry leaves are essential in dishes like Kadhi pakora, Poha, Rasam, Chutneys, and a variety of other dishes. Apart from making Indian dishes more relishing, curry leaves have much more to offer. Many nutrients ranging from calcium to vitamins are present in curry leaves. Sufficient amounts of iron and phosphorus are also found in curry leaves, making them beneficial for health.

Curry Leaves Can Help Reduce Blood Sugar Levels

Curry leaves can work wonders when it comes to controlling high blood glucose levels. Copper, iron, and zinc are minerals present in leaves that help to keep glucose levels in check and work as a remedy for people having type 2 diabetes.

Curry Leaves Can Help in Treating Dysentery, Constipation, and Diarrhea

Not many people know but curry leaves can help you deal with an upset stomach. Adding dried curry leaves to buttermilk can save your stomach from problems like diarrhea, constipation, and dysentery. Curry leaves are further said to stimulate digestive enzymes.

Curry Leaves Can be Beneficial for Eyesight

Curry leaves are believed to have a positive effect on eyesight as it is rich in Vitamin A. It can further prevent cataracts.

Curry Leaves may Reduce the Risk of Heart Diseases

Adding curry leaves to your diet may help in reducing risk factors like high cholesterol, and triglyceride levels. Further, these leaves contain Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B3, Vitamin B9, Vitamin C, and Vitamin E.

Curry Leaves Can Help Reducing Hairfall and Dandruff

Curry leaves are said to be very beneficial for hair growth. Fenugreek and cashew nuts combined with curry leaves can help in hair growth. Further, Curry leaves have anti-bacterial properties which help to cure dandruff.

