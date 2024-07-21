Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2768681
NewsHealth
KIM KARDASHIAN

Kim Kardashian’s Son Diagnosed With Vitiligo - Know All About Skin Diseases That Cause White Patches

Kim Kardashian disclosed during a podcast that one of her sons with Kanye West has vitiligo, a rare skin condition that results in loss of skin pigment. She mentioned that he inherited it from her.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2024, 02:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kim Kardashian’s Son Diagnosed With Vitiligo - Know All About Skin Diseases That Cause White Patches Kim Kardashian’s Son Diagnosed With Vitiligo

Kim Kardashian recently revealed on the 'SHE MD' podcast that one of her sons, from her previous marriage to Kanye West, has been diagnosed with vitiligo. Vitiligo is a skin condition where patches of skin lose pigment, typically expanding over time. Kardashian shared that her son's vitiligo is mild and currently managed. She also discussed her ongoing journey with psoriasis, a condition she has been transparent about for many years.

Kardashian mentioned that both she and her child have inherited a genetic predisposition to these conditions, albeit in different ways. She did not specify whether her son Saint, aged eight, or Psalm, aged four, is the one affected by vitiligo. She expressed appreciation for becoming aware of vitiligo and gaining more understanding about it.

What is Vitiligo?

Vitiligo is a skin condition marked by the absence of melanin, causing white patches on the skin. Its exact cause remains uncertain, but it is thought to stem from an autoimmune response targeting melanocytes. This disorder can affect individuals of all ages and ethnicities, with progression varying widely. While not life-threatening, vitiligo can greatly affect one's self-esteem.

While it may not be completely cured, it can be controlled. Dr Soumya Jagadeesan, Associate Professor, Dermatology, Amrita Hospital, Kochi, quoted, "There are many highly effective treatment modalities for vitiligo, particularly now with targeted immunomodulatory therapies, phototherapy, and surgical therapies that can induce considerable repigmentation in people suffering from vitiligo."

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Kanwar Yatra Rules Row
DNA Video
DNA: Sunderkand vs Bakrid Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Chhatrapati Shivaji's 'Wagh Nakh' Arrives In Mumbai
DNA Video
DNA: What is Crowdstrike?
DNA Video
DNA: Has Trump accepted himself as President?
DNA Video
DNA: IAS Pooja Khedkar's game over
DNA Video
DNA: Will RSS come in between Yogi and Maurya?
DNA Video
DNA: Dinosaur skeleton fetches record $44.6m at auction
DNA Video
DNA: Violent riots break out in Britain!
DNA Video
DNA: Decline in India's vulture population