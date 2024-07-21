Kim Kardashian’s Son Diagnosed With Vitiligo - Know All About Skin Diseases That Cause White Patches

Kim Kardashian recently revealed on the 'SHE MD' podcast that one of her sons, from her previous marriage to Kanye West, has been diagnosed with vitiligo. Vitiligo is a skin condition where patches of skin lose pigment, typically expanding over time. Kardashian shared that her son's vitiligo is mild and currently managed. She also discussed her ongoing journey with psoriasis, a condition she has been transparent about for many years.

Kardashian mentioned that both she and her child have inherited a genetic predisposition to these conditions, albeit in different ways. She did not specify whether her son Saint, aged eight, or Psalm, aged four, is the one affected by vitiligo. She expressed appreciation for becoming aware of vitiligo and gaining more understanding about it.

What is Vitiligo?

Vitiligo is a skin condition marked by the absence of melanin, causing white patches on the skin. Its exact cause remains uncertain, but it is thought to stem from an autoimmune response targeting melanocytes. This disorder can affect individuals of all ages and ethnicities, with progression varying widely. While not life-threatening, vitiligo can greatly affect one's self-esteem.

While it may not be completely cured, it can be controlled. Dr Soumya Jagadeesan, Associate Professor, Dermatology, Amrita Hospital, Kochi, quoted, "There are many highly effective treatment modalities for vitiligo, particularly now with targeted immunomodulatory therapies, phototherapy, and surgical therapies that can induce considerable repigmentation in people suffering from vitiligo."