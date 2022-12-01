World AIDS Day 2022 LIVE Updates and Buzz: World commemorates AIDS Day on December 1

World AIDS Day 2022: Every year on December 1, World AIDS Day is observed globally. As the United Nations points out, people around the world unite to show support for people living with and affected by HIV and to remember those who lost their lives to AIDS. Every year, World AIDS Day has a theme and this year the theme of World AIDS Day is 'Equalize'. This World AIDS Day, UNAIDS is urging each of us to address the inequalities which are holding back progress in ending AIDS. Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome or AIDS was first describe in 1981 after there were reports of increase in the incidence of unusual infections like Kaposi sarcoma, a cancerous red boils on the skin, and Pneumocystis carinii infection which is unusual pneumonia in normal individuals.

Stay with Zee News for the latest news updates on World AIDS Day.