Liver Health Issues Linked To Excess Weight

Being overweight can have a serious impact on liver health and lead to several kinds of issues, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is one of them.

This disorder occurs when fat builds up in the liver cells, which may lead to inflammation in the liver. Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a more severe form of fatty liver disease marked by liver inflammation and fibrosis, can develop from non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) if not treated timely.



The majority of NAFLD and NASH cases involve overweight or obese people. NAFLD and NASH can also occur in people with metabolic syndrome, insulin resistance, high blood fat levels, type 2 diabetes, and certain genes.

Identifying the Liver Health Issues Due to Obesity as shared by Dr. Shivaji Vibhute, Consultant - Laparoscopic, General, Colorectal Surgeon, Manipal Hospital, Kharadi, Pune:

• Early detection and treatment of NASH are important for preventing problems before the liver suffers major damage. It might be difficult to diagnose liver disease early because most patients do not exhibit any symptoms. Discuss the risk of getting NASH with the doctor if one has been diagnosed with any of the metabolic syndrome components.

• Liver cirrhosis is one of NAFLD's serious side effects. This disease is characterised by scarring of the liver tissue, which impairs the organ's normal functioning. Such scarring can progress to potentially fatal liver failure and can be a sign of persistent, long-term liver injury.

• The complex relationship between obesity and liver cirrhosis emphasises how important it is to maintain both a healthy weight and awareness of fat distribution to encourage the best possible liver health. Also, those who are overweight are more likely to develop liver cancer. Liver cancer is a possible outcome of chronic liver damage imposed by obesity because NAFLD and NASH can provide an environment that is conducive to the growth of malignant cells.

• Being overweight can cause diseases like severe gallstones. Gallstones are solid stones in the gallbladder that obstruct bile ducts and seriously harm the liver and digestive system. Metabolic syndrome, a group of diseases that includes elevated blood pressure, a high blood sugar level, and abnormal cholesterol levels, can be linked to being overweight. The chance of having NAFLD and other liver-related problems is greatly increased in those with metabolic syndrome.

The liver is an important organ in our body because it facilitates detoxification, regulates nutritional metabolism, and maintains general balance. Its role in disorders such as NAFLD highlights the vital significance of proper liver care, especially when considering weight and dietary habits. Regular health checkups, making informed food choices, and staying ahead of health concerns are all important aspects of maintaining liver health and avoiding potential damage.