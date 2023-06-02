Why You Must Include Chia Seeds In Daily Diet

In today's busy world, maintaining a balance of healthy food and a disciplined lifestyle has become very important. While regular exercise and workouts are important, one must also take care of their diet. Chia seeds, which offer numerous health benefits, should be an essential part of your diet.

Packed with some crucial nutrients including Omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and protein among others, this tiny superfood will indeed provide numerous health benefits. And these include aiding in weight loss, digestion, energy, and inflammation among many more. Considering the long list of benefits that chia seeds provide, one can incorporate them into their diet in various ways.

How to include chia seeds in your diet?

Pudding: One can include chia seeds in the diet by preparing pudding out of it. This will not only provide a healthy start to your day, but also is quite simple to make. For this, you can mix chia seeds with the milk of your choice and refrigerate it overnight. Before consuming it in the morning, you can add sweetener and can also choose to customise it with fruits, honey, or cream.

Smoothie: The most common and easiest recipe with chia seeds is to make a smoothie. For this, you need to add one tablespoon of chia seeds to the ingredients of your usual smoothie and mix it properly. Allow it to sit for a few more minutes as this will help the seeds to swell and make a thick texture.

Crackers: If you want to consume chia seeds in the form of a quick and easy snack, you can also make crackers. For this, mix chia seeds with water, whole wheat flour, olive oil, and any of your favourite seasoning. Make it into a dough and roll it out before cutting it into cracker shapes. You can bake them in the oven or air fry them as required.

Salad dressing: Apart from including it in your meals, you can also make use of chia seeds as a salad dressing. For this, you can blend chia seeds with the other dressing ingredients and further add to your favourite salad before consuming.