42 dead in Kullu bus accident, 16 still in critical condition

SHIMLA: At least 42 persons were killed and 16 others critically injured after an overloaded bus with fell into a deep gorge in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. The private bus fell into a 500-metre-deep nullah near the Dhoth Morh in Banjar tehsil of Kullu district around 4 pm. The bus was on its way to Gada Gushaini. Those injured have been shifted to Banjar Civil Hospital and the Kullu district hospital.

Most of the victims were residents of various areas in Kullu district. The locals were the first responders at the accident site. Later, rescue personnel joined in. Five ambulances were sent to the spot. Images from the accident site showed locals escorting severely injured persons to safety by crossing water body streams.

Expressing grief over the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the bus accident in Kullu. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover soon. The Himachal Pradesh Government is providing all possible assistance that is required."

Deeply saddened by the bus accident in Kullu. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover soon. The Himachal Pradesh Government is providing all possible assistance that is required: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 20, 2019

Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over the tragic accident. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also condoled the death of passengers and appealed to the party workers to help the accident victims.

The Kullu district administration has announced an immediate relief of Rs 50,000 to the kin of each of the deceased and the injured. The chief minister has ordered an inquiry into the incident.