Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh freezes with more snow, rain

Kalpa in Kinnaur district saw 7 cm snow in the past 24 hours, the state`s highest.

Himachal Pradesh freezes with more snow, rain
File photo

Shimla: The minimum temperatures in Himachal Pradesh remained below freezing point on Tuesday as the state received more rain and snow, the weather office said. The state capital recorded the minimum temperature at 2 degree Celsius, an official of the India Meteorological Department here told IANS.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district saw 7 cm snow in the past 24 hours, the state`s highest. Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest in the state with a minimum temperature of minus 10.2 degrees Celsius, while it was 0.8 degree in Dalhousie, minus 2.6 degree degrees in Manali, minus 2.9 degrees in Kufri and 3.2 degrees in Dharamsala.

Manali and Dalhousie towns saw 2 cm and 4 cm snow, respectively. The Met department said western disturbance - a storm system originating from the Mediterranean-Caspian Sea region and moving across the Afghanistan-Pakistan region - would be active again in the region till February 27 with chances of more snow and rainfall.

Himachal Pradesh, Himachal snowfall, India Meteorological Department
Himachal Pradesh likely to witness heavy snowfall on Tuesday

