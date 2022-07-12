NewsHimachal Pradesh
KHIMI RAM

Setback to BJP, its former Himachal unit chief Khimi Ram joins Congress

AICC in-charge for Himachal Rajiv Shukla welcomed Khimi Ram into the Congress fold and said it is an indication of the winds blowing in the state.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 05:00 PM IST
  • Former Himachal BJP unit chief Khimi Ram today joined Congress
  • He also expressed confidence that Congress will be able to form the govt in the hill state
  • AICC in-charge for Himachal Rajiv Shukla welcomed him into the Congress fold

Trending Photos

Setback to BJP, its former Himachal unit chief Khimi Ram joins Congress

New Delhi: In a huge setback to the BJP, its former Himachal Pradesh unit president Khimi Ram on Tuesday joined the Congress. Ram, a former minister and deputy speaker in the state, said that he takes pride in joining the party that helped the country attain freedom. "I am not joining the Congress out of any anger towards the BJP. I have taken a well-thought-out decision to take the Congress forward in Himachal Pradesh," Khimi Ram said.

Ram further said that he is confident that Congress will be able to form the government in the state as there is a lot of corruption, unemployment, inflation and pending employee issues including those related to the pension scheme.

 

 

"We will bring these issues before the people of the state and help form the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh," he said. AICC in-charge for Himachal Rajiv Shukla welcomed him into the Congress fold and said it is an indication of the winds blowing in the state.

AICC Secretaries Sudhir Sharma and Tejinder Bittu were present on the occasion.

 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: New Parliament House -- Understand the importance of the Ashoka Pillar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi unveils Ashoka Pillar at new Parliament House
DNA Video
DNA: What are the opportunities for India amid growing population?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi on Population -- Is a particular religion behind population explosion?
DNA Video
DNA: Population Explosion -- Who is increasing the population of India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- When will 'one country, one law' be implemented in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- Will schools in India become madrasas now?
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- Why a holiday for Friday prayers?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 11, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: The Inspirational Story of Bilal Ahmed of Kashmir