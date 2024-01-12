Agriculture News: बाजार में बढ़ी लेमन ग्रास की मांग, आप भी खेती करके हर महीने कमा सकते हैं लाखों रुपये
लेमनग्रास के पत्ते और खुशबूदार तने का प्रयोग क‍िया जाता है. औषधीय उद्योगों में इसकी मांग काफी है. इसकी खेती के ल‍िए अच्छी जल निकासी वाली दोमट मिट्टी बेहतर रहती है. इसमें भी 6 से 7 के बीच pH लेवल वाली मिट्टी अच्‍छी मानी जाती है.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 04:51 PM IST
  • Lemon Grass Farming: लेमनग्रास की खेती करके आप भी अच्‍छी कमाई कर सकते हैं. लेक‍िन इसके ल‍िए आपको कुछ चीजों के बारे में जानकारी होना जरूरी है. लेमनग्रास में कई तरह के गुण पाए जाते हैं. इसके छोटे पत्तों और खुशबूदार तने का इस्‍तेमाल क‍िया जाता है. कई प्रकार के गुण पाए जाने के कारण इसकी ड‍िमांड भी काफी बढ़ी है. इसकी खेती से आप अच्‍छी खासी कमाई कर सकते हैं. लेमनग्रास का पौधा माध्यम ऊंचाई वाला घासीय पौधा है.
  • 20 से 30 डिग्री सेल्सियस तापमान जरूरी
  • लेमनग्रास के पत्ते और खुशबूदार तने का उपयोग क‍िया जाता है. औषधीय उद्योगों में इसकी मांग लगातार बढ़ रही है. इसकी खेती के ल‍िए अच्छी जल निकासी वाली दोमट मिट्टी बेहतर रहती है. 6 से 7 के बीच pH लेवल वाली मिट्टी इसकी खेती के ल‍िए अच्‍छी मानी जाती है. लेमनग्रास की खेती के लिए गर्म और आर्द्र जलवायु बेहतर रहती है. 20 से 30 डिग्री सेल्सियस के बीच का तापमान इसकी खेती के ल‍िए अच्‍छा रहता है. आइए इसकी खेती से पहले आपको क‍िन बातों का ध्‍यान रखना चाह‍िए?
  • अच्छी बार‍िश वाले इलाकों में होगी बार‍िश
    लेमनग्रास की खेती शुरू करने से पहले आप बाजार में ग्राहक, लेमनग्रास की मांग और प्रतिस्पर्धियों की स्थिति का अध्ययन करें. इस फसल के लिए स्थायी और लाभदायक बाजार ढूंढना जरूरी है. लेमनग्रास की खेती धूप और अच्छी बार‍िश वाले इलाकों में अच्छी होती है. ठंडी जलवायु में पैदावार पर असर पड़ सकता है. इसल‍िए इसकी खेती से पहले जलवायु के बारे में अच्‍छी तरह जानकारी कर लें. इसकी पैदावार के ल‍िए पोषक तत्वों से भरपूर मिट्टी होना जरूरी है.
  • लेमनग्रास की बढ़ी ड‍िमांड
    बाजार में इन द‍िनों लेमनग्रास की ड‍िमांड काफी बढ़ गई है. लेमनग्रास एक ऐसी फसल है, ज‍िसकी बाजार में ड‍िमांड अच्‍छी है लेक‍िन इसकी पैदावार कम है. बदलती लाइफस्टाइल के बीच लेमनग्रास की डिमांड भी बढ़ रही है. इसका सेवन कई तरह से फायदा पहुंचाता है.
  • कैसे करें खेती की शुरुआत
    लेमनग्रास की खेती करने के ल‍िए सबसे पहले खेत की मेड़ तैयार करनी होगी. इसके बाद इन मेड़ों में लेमनग्रास के बीजों को रोपा जाएगा. इसे हर 15 द‍िन के अंदर पानी देना जरूरी होता है. इसमें 30 दिन तक पानी डाला जाता है, जिससे इसकी पैदावार बढ़ि‍या होने लगती है. इसके बाद आप इसे काटकर बेच सकते हैं. आप इसकी साल में तीन से चार बार कटाई कर सकते हैं.
  • लेमनग्रास का प्रयोग
    लेमनग्रास की मार्केट में ड‍िमांड और रेट दोनों ज्‍यादा है. आप लेमनग्रास को बाजार में बेचकर पैसा कमा सकते हैं. इसकी पत्तियों की डिमांड रेस्टोरेंट, अखाड़ा, फूड बेवरेज इंडस्‍ट्री और अन्य खाद्य व्यवसायों में ज्‍यादा है. लेमनग्रास की पत्तियों को सुखाकर चाय की पत्‍त‍ियों में भी मिलाया जाता है. लेमनग्रास के तेल की ब‍िक्री भी बाजार में होती है. इसके तेल का इस्‍तेमाल करने से स्‍क‍िन से जुड़ी प्रॉब्‍लम में राहत म‍िलती है.
  • बंपर होगी कमाई
    लेमनग्रास की खेती से आप हर साल लाखों की कमाई कर सकते हैं. इसमें प्रॉफ‍िट अच्‍छा रहता है. इसके काम में सफलता के ल‍िए आपको मार्केट की अच्छी समझ होना जरूरी है. बाजार में लेमन ग्रास का तेल 1500 रुपये लीटर तक ब‍िक जाता है.

