constellation: साहसी और निडर होते हैं इस नक्षत्र के लोग, प्रेक्टिकल जीवन में रखते हैं विश्वास

power of ashlesha nakshatra: यह नक्षत्र वंशानुगत गुणों व विशिष्ट क्षमताओं को भी प्रकट करता है. यह पूर्व जन्म के आधे-अधूरे कार्यों को भी पूरा करने की भूमिका निभाता है. इस नक्षत्र का देवता नागों के राजा शेषनाग को माना गया है. प्रभु श्री राम के अनुज लक्ष्मण और और भगवान श्री कृष्ण के ज्येष्ठ भ्राता बलराम शेषनाग के ही अवतार हैं.

Written By  Shilpa Rana|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

ashlesha nakshatra career: अश्लेषा का अर्थ होता है आलिंगन करना. अश्लेषा नक्षत्र के समूह में 6 तारे हैं, जो कि चक्राकार हैं. कुछ लोग इन्हें सर्पाकार भी मानते हैं. अश्लेषा नक्षत्र के तारा चक्र को सर्पराज वासुकि के सिर में स्थान मिला है और इसका संबंध सर्प की कुंडली से है. यह सबको समेटने वाला सुंदर व आकर्षक व्यक्तित्व वाला होता है. सर्प को देवताओं का समिति और देवी शक्ति युक्त माना जाता है. भगवान विष्णु सर्प की शैय्या पर हैं और भगवान शंकर के आभूषण भी सर्प ही हैं. 

Powered by Tomorrow.io
