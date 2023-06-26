मालामाल कर देता है घर के मेन गेट पर लगा ये पौधा, निगेटिविटी भी करता है खत्‍म
मालामाल कर देता है घर के मेन गेट पर लगा ये पौधा, निगेटिविटी भी करता है खत्‍म

Ashoka Tree benefits in Astrology: अशोक के पेड़ के पत्तों को हिंदू धर्म में बहुत शुभ माना गया है इसलिए पूजा-पाठ और खास मौकों पर इनका इस्‍तेमाल किया जाता है. अशोक के पेड़ का एक उपाय व्‍यक्ति को मालामाल कर सकता है. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 07:34 AM IST

मालामाल कर देता है घर के मेन गेट पर लगा ये पौधा, निगेटिविटी भी करता है खत्‍म

Ashok ka Ped in Astrology in Hindi: लंकापति रावण जब माता सीता का हरण करके ले गया था तो माता सीता ने अशोक वाटिका को ही अपना आश्रय बनाया था. इसलिए हिंदू धर्म में अशोक के पेड़ को बहुत महत्‍व दिया गया है. इस कारण के अलावा भी अशोक के पेड़ और उसके पत्‍तों को धर्म-शास्‍त्रों में बहुत शुभ माना गया है. यही वजह है कि पूजा-पाठ में अशोक के पेड़ के पत्‍तों का इस्‍तेमाल होता है. खास मौकों पर अशोक के पेड़ के पत्‍तों के वंदनवार लगाए जाते हैं. वास्‍तु शास्‍त्र और ज्‍योतिष के अनुसार यदि घर में अशोक का पेड़ हो तो बहुत लाभ देता है. 

