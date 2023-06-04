Belpatra Niyam : बेलपत्र तोड़ने से पहले जरूर जान लें नियम, वरना हो जाएंगे पाई-पाई के मोहताज
Somvar ke Upay: महादेव की प्रिय चीजों में बेलपत्र की भी गिनती होती है. लेकिन धार्मिक ग्रंथो के अनुसार, बेलपत्र तोड़ने के कुछ नियम होते हैं, जिनका पालन करना जरूरी होता है.

 

Belpatra Todne ke Niyam : हिंदू धर्म में सप्ताह के 7 दिन किसी न किसी देवी-देवताओं को समर्पित है. वैसे ही सोमवार का दिन देवों के देव महादेव का दिन माना गया है.  मान्यता है कि सोमवार के दिन शिवलिंग पर कुछ खास चीजें अर्पित करने से उनकी कृपा आप पर हमेशा बनी रहती है. महादेव की प्रिय चीजों में बेलपत्र की भी गिनती होती है. लेकिन धार्मिक ग्रंथो के अनुसार, बेलपत्र तोड़ने के कुछ नियम होते हैं, जिनका पालन करना जरूरी होता है. आज हम बात करने जा रहे हैं कि बेलपत्र कब तोड़ना चाहिए और बेल चढ़ाने की सही विधि. 

