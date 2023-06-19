Guru Chandal Dosh: गुरु के नक्षत्र परिवर्तन करते ही भंग होगा चांडाल दोष, इन राशियों की खुलेगी किस्मत
topStories1hindi1744537
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Guru Chandal Dosh: गुरु के नक्षत्र परिवर्तन करते ही भंग होगा चांडाल दोष, इन राशियों की खुलेगी किस्मत

Guru Chandal Yog: ग्रहों के गोचर के साथ ही कई तरह के शुभ और अशुभ योगों का निर्माण होता है. गुरु और राहु की युति से बने चांडाल दोष को सही नहीं माना जाता है. हालांकि, अब यह दोष खत्म होने की कगार पर है.

Written By  Chandra Shekhar Verma|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 04:06 PM IST

Trending Photos

Guru Chandal Dosh: गुरु के नक्षत्र परिवर्तन करते ही भंग होगा चांडाल दोष, इन राशियों की खुलेगी किस्मत

What is Guru Chandal Dosh: वैदिक ज्योतिष के अनुसार, ग्रह समय-समय पर राशि और नक्षत्र परिवर्तन करते रहते हैं. जब भी कोई ग्रह राशि या नक्षत्र चेंज करता है तो कई बार 2 या 3 ग्रह एक साथ आ जाते हैं. यह स्थिति ग्रहों की युति कहलाती है. ग्रहों की युतियां शुभ और अशुभ योगों को जन्म देती हैं. इन दिनों गुरु और राहु की युति से गुरु चांडाल योग बना हुआ है. यह योग या फिर कहें दोष ज्योतिष शास्त्र में काफी अशुभ माना जाता है. इस दोष का असर 5 राशियों पर था, जिस वजह से उनके जीवन में कई तरह की परेशानियां खड़ी होनी शुरू हो गई थीं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
K
WATCH: सुनक ने जेलेंस्की को खिलाई अपनी मां के हाथों की बनी हुई बर्फी
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: इस कंटेस्टेंट की फैमिली ने सलमान खान को कहा- 'बिहार के जीजाजी'
breakup
कपल हमेशा ध्यान रखें ये जरूरी बातें, वरना रिश्ता टूटने की नौबत आ सकती है!
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: फिर पोपटलाल की शादी ना होने से गुस्से में दर्शक, मेकर्स को देनी पड़ी सफाई
sunny deol
Karan Deol की शादी से पहली तस्वीरें आई सामने, लाल जोड़े में खूब जचीं दुल्हनिया!
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!