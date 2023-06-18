महिलाएं क्यों नहीं फोड़ती हैं नारियल, क्यों माना जाता है बेहद अशुभ?
Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 07:43 PM IST

Hindu Ritual: नारियल को बेहद पवित्र फल माना जाता है और इसका इस्तेमाल हर धार्मिक अनुष्ठान में जरूर होता है. कोई भी पूजा हो, भगवान को नारियल जरूर चढ़ाया जाता है. किसी भी शुभ कार्य से पहले नारियल फोड़ने की भी मान्यता है. अनंत काल से चली आ रही इस मान्यता को हिन्दू धर्म में बेहद पवित्र और जरूरी माना जाता है. लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं मिहालएं नारियल नहीं फोड़ सकतीं. इसका बेहद बुरा असर पड़ सकता है. आइये आपको बताते हैं महिलाएं नारियल क्यों नहीं फोड़ सकतीं.

