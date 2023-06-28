Rashifal: जुलाई में इन लोगों को होगा धन लाभ, विवादों से मिलेगी मुक्ति
Rashifal: जुलाई में इन लोगों को होगा धन लाभ, विवादों से मिलेगी मुक्ति

Monthly Horoscope: नये महीने में इस राशि के लोग ऑफिशियल कार्यों के लिए नए तरीके अपनाएं. व्यापारी ग्राहकों के साथ धैर्य से काम लें. जीवनसाथी के साथ विवादों को टालें. रीढ़ की हड्डी का ख्याल रखें.

 

Jun 28, 2023

Astrological Predictions: वृश्चिक राशि के सरकारी विभाग से जुड़े लोगों को कार्य में तेजी बनाए रखनी होगी, तभी समय से कार्य पूरा कर सकेंगे. समर्पण की भावना कुछ अधिक ही रखनी होगी, जिसके लिए अपना अनमोल समय दूसरों को देना पड़ेगा. ऑफिशियल कार्यों का भार कुछ अधिक ही रहने वाला है, जिससे जुलाई माह के तीसरे सप्ताह में आप अपने कार्यों में व्यस्त रहेंगे. इसके साथ ही ऑफिशियल कार्य को नए तरीके से करने की योजना बनाएंगे, जिससे कार्य सुगम हो जाएगा. 

