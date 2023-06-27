Mangal Gochar 2023: 3 दिन बाद बनने जा रहा है हानिकारक समसप्तक योग, जानें अशुभ असर और उपाय
Shani Mangal Yuti: ज्योतिष शास्त्र में ग्रह गोचर और युतियों से बनने वाले कुछ योग बहुत अशुभ माने जाते हैं. इनका असर जिन राशियों पर होता है, उनको कई तरह के हानिकारक परिणाम भुगतने पड़ते हैं.

 

Written By  Chandra Shekhar Verma|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 08:43 PM IST

Samsaptak Yoga: वैदिक ज्योतिष में ग्रह समय-समय पर गोचर करते रहते है. इनके राशि परिवर्तन करने के साथ ही दूसरे ग्रहों के साथ युति बनती है. इससे कई तरह के शुभ और अशुभ योग और राजयोग का निर्माण होता है. न्याय के देवता इस समय कुंभ राशि में गोचर कर रहे हैं. वहीं, ग्रहों के सेनापति 1 जुलाई को सिंह राशि में प्रवेश करने जा रहे हैं. इन दोनों को एक-दूसरे का शत्रु ग्रह माना जाता है. ऐसे में समसप्तक योग का निर्माण होने जा रहा है.

